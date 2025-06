A Coleraine man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female has been sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Benjamin Hugh O'Donnell (40), of Westbourne Crescent, committed the offence on July 14 in 2023.

On the same day he assaulted a police officer and caused criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle.

He was given a four months jail term and has to sign the sex Offenders' Register for five years.

The defendant was released on bail pending appeal.