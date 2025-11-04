Coleraine man 'sitting on railway tracks' in Ballymena was found with cannabis
Police responded to a report of a "distressed male sitting on the tracks" at Ballymena Train Station and when he was taken to safety cannabis was found.
After ensuring he was safe and well, officers could smell cannabis from him and discovered he had 0.5 of a gramme of the drug in his coat pocket.
Ben Sonny Chauhan (23), with an address listed as Tullans Park in Coleraine, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on April 3 this year.
A defence solicitor said the defendant is now living in a hostel and is also "sofa surfing".
The defendant, who had a record, was fined £100.