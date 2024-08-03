Coleraine: man suffers face and chest injuries in attack by masked men

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 10:35 BST
An injured man was found with his arms bound after being assaulted by masked men in Coleraine.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Bushmills Road area in the early hours of Saturday, August 3.

Police received a report at around 3.40am that a man with injuries had been found in the area, with his arms bound.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “It is reported the man had been assaulted by three masked men, he suffered injuries to his face and chest.

Detectives are appealing for information following the assault of a man in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine in the early hours of Saturday, August 3. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Detectives are appealing for information following the assault of a man in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine in the early hours of Saturday, August 3. Picture: Pacemaker

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 290 of 3/8/24.”

