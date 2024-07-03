Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man’s DNA was allegedly found on a balaclava which was ripped from one of three masked intruders who were carrying a sledge hammer and metal piping who broke into a house near Bushmills, a court was told.

Details were given to Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday where William McFall (30), of Elms Park in Coleraine, was charged with aggravated burglary relating to Tuesday May 14 this year.

The allegation is that having entered a house at Carnbore Road the accused attempted to inflict grievous bodily harm on two men and a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objecting to bail, a police officer said that around 10.45pm the residents heard bangs and the sound of breaking glass.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Three masked men "armed with weapons" had entered the property where a man and woman in their 60s, their son in their 30s and his son were present.

The man in his 30s had gone to the kitchen where the three intruders were present - one with a sledgehammer and a metal pipe. The man grabbed the metal pipe and his mother managed to wrestle the sledgehammer from one of the intruders.

During a struggle the man in his 30s "pulled the balaclava" off one of the intruders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the intruders was "ejected" through the front door and then the man in his 60s wrestled the other two intruders and got them out the rear door "but during the struggle he sustained a significant head injury whenever he was struck to the head with a metal object". He needed hospital treatment and received staples to a head wound.

The police officer said it had been a "very traumatic" incident for the people in the house.

The court was told police tested the balaclava forensically and McFall's DNA was found on it.

He was arrested on July 1, the court heard.

The court was told the defendant has 48 previous convictions. At the time of the Bushmills incident the defendant had been on prison release licence from Magilligan Prison since April 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said the two other suspects have yet to be detained.

A defence lawyer said the defendant's instructions were that "he knows nothing about this and he completely denies it".

The lawyer said the accused "just doesn't understand" why his DNA would be on the balaclava.

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying he was satisfied there is "sufficient evidence" to charge the defendant after DNA was found on the balaclava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was a "very serious offence" in which three people wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons entered a property and injuries had been sustained by householders.