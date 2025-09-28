Coleraine motorcyclist hit speed of 61mph in 30mph zone on Antrim Coast Road

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2025, 11:19 BST
A motorcyclist who was caught travelling at 61mph while he was in a 30mph zone at the Antrim Coast Road has been given a one-month ban and a fine of £200.

Ryan Dominic Irwin, aged 37, whose address was listed as Spring Meadows in Coleraine, was detected on April 6 this year.

Most Popular

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court sitting on Thursday, September 25 that the defendant had been overtaking when the speed was detected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick remarked that the defendant had been travelling at double the permitted speed limit.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

"I have a duty to make sure that those who use our public highways are safe,” the district judge told the court.

"If the defendant had hit anyone the consequences could have been serious if not fatal," he pointed out.

The defendant was given £500 bail to appeal and he has been allowed to drive pending the outcome.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice