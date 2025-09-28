Coleraine motorcyclist hit speed of 61mph in 30mph zone on Antrim Coast Road
Ryan Dominic Irwin, aged 37, whose address was listed as Spring Meadows in Coleraine, was detected on April 6 this year.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court sitting on Thursday, September 25 that the defendant had been overtaking when the speed was detected.
District Judge Nigel Broderick remarked that the defendant had been travelling at double the permitted speed limit.
"I have a duty to make sure that those who use our public highways are safe,” the district judge told the court.
"If the defendant had hit anyone the consequences could have been serious if not fatal," he pointed out.
The defendant was given £500 bail to appeal and he has been allowed to drive pending the outcome.