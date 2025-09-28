A motorcyclist who was caught travelling at 61mph while he was in a 30mph zone at the Antrim Coast Road has been given a one-month ban and a fine of £200.

Ryan Dominic Irwin, aged 37, whose address was listed as Spring Meadows in Coleraine, was detected on April 6 this year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court sitting on Thursday, September 25 that the defendant had been overtaking when the speed was detected.

District Judge Nigel Broderick remarked that the defendant had been travelling at double the permitted speed limit.

"I have a duty to make sure that those who use our public highways are safe,” the district judge told the court.

"If the defendant had hit anyone the consequences could have been serious if not fatal," he pointed out.

The defendant was given £500 bail to appeal and he has been allowed to drive pending the outcome.