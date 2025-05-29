Coleraine motorist hit 'atrociously high' speed

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2025, 15:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A motorist hit what a judge described as an "atrociously high" speed.

David Edgar (29), of Dundooan Park in Coleraine, was detected doing 112mph in a 70mph zone on February 8 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had been going to the assistance of a friend who had broken down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick said going to help somebody who had broken down could in no way excuse such a speed.

The defendant already had six penalty points on his licence and has now been banned from driving for three months and fined £400.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice