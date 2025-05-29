A motorist hit what a judge described as an "atrociously high" speed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Edgar (29), of Dundooan Park in Coleraine, was detected doing 112mph in a 70mph zone on February 8 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had been going to the assistance of a friend who had broken down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick said going to help somebody who had broken down could in no way excuse such a speed.

The defendant already had six penalty points on his licence and has now been banned from driving for three months and fined £400.