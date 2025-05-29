Coleraine motorist hit 'atrociously high' speed
A motorist hit what a judge described as an "atrociously high" speed.
David Edgar (29), of Dundooan Park in Coleraine, was detected doing 112mph in a 70mph zone on February 8 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had been going to the assistance of a friend who had broken down.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said going to help somebody who had broken down could in no way excuse such a speed.
The defendant already had six penalty points on his licence and has now been banned from driving for three months and fined £400.