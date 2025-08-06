Coleraine: occupants extinguish blaze after petrol bomb attack on house
Detectives have issued an appeal for information and witnesses in relation to the incident.
“It was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of a house in the Maple Drive area of the town at approximately 1.30am, “said Detective Sergeant Higgins.
“Three people were inside the property at the time, and managed to extinguish the fire. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the incident.
“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the report are underway, and we would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 623 of 06/08/25.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.