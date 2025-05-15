Suspected drugs were recovered when police used a stinger device to stop a vehicle in the Coleraine area on Thursday (May 15) afternoon.

It followed a pursuit of the vehicle which police say was being driven in a dangerous manner.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “A stinger was successfully deployed and the vehicle came to a halt.

"A short foot pursuit was carried out before one male was arrested for driving offences.

"A follow up search of the vehicle was conducted and suspected drugs and an offensive weapon were seized along with the vehicle.”