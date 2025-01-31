Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 70s has been shot several times in the arm and legs in an attack by masked men in his own home in Coleraine.

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident on Thursday evening.

Police received a report shortly after 7.50pm, that a number of men, wearing balaclavas, had broken into a residential property in the Ballygallin Park area of the town and assaulted the resident, a man aged in his 70s.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “When the man was taken to hospital for treatment, it was established that he had been shot five times in the arm and legs. He had also sustained injuries to his head and torso.

Police at the scene of a reported shooting incident in Coleraine on Thursday evening. Picture: Press Eye

"At this time, the injuries he received are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening.

"It's absolutely appalling that an elderly person should be attacked in their own home in this way. There is no place in our society for vigilantism and we are fortunate that the outcome was not much more serious.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

"If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have CCTV or other footage which could assist our investigation, please call our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1450 of 30/01/25.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.