Coleraine pipe bomb attack on home

Detectives are investigating the incident in Mossvale Park in Coleraine shortly after midnight.

A PSNI spokesperson said it’s believed two devices were thrown at the house causing scorch marks to the front door and a window, the window was also smashed during the attack.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A number of people who were in the house at the time were uninjured, however have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

Mossvale Park, Coleraine. Picture: Google

A motive for the attack has yet to be established and detectives are appealing for information. Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 6 21/07/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/