Loading...

Coleraine pipe bomb attack on home

Occupants of a house in Coleraine have been left badly shaken after petrol bombs were thrown at the property in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, July 21)

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:21 am

Detectives are investigating the incident in Mossvale Park in Coleraine shortly after midnight.

A PSNI spokesperson said it’s believed two devices were thrown at the house causing scorch marks to the front door and a window, the window was also smashed during the attack.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“A number of people who were in the house at the time were uninjured, however have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

Mossvale Park, Coleraine. Picture: Google

A motive for the attack has yet to be established and detectives are appealing for information. Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 6 21/07/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Read More

Read More
Update: Police name man found dead in Portrush

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/