Coleraine police appeal following reports of masked men

Police in Coleraine say they are investigating reports of masked men in the Westbourne Crescent area on several occasions in the past few days.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
They have urged anyone with any information that could help their inquiries to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received reports that masked men where sighted in the Westbourne Crescent area of Coleraine both last night (Saturday,October 7) and earlier in the week also.

"As a result of these reports police are investigating the circumstances and should you have any information regarding these incidents please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 1363 of October 7, 2023.”