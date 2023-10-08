Police in Coleraine say they are investigating reports of masked men in the Westbourne Crescent area on several occasions in the past few days.

They have urged anyone with any information that could help their inquiries to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have received reports that masked men where sighted in the Westbourne Crescent area of Coleraine both last night (Saturday,October 7) and earlier in the week also.

