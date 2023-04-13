Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a fire in the town in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, April 13.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Just after 1.20am, police received a report from colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a car was on fire in the Laurel Hill Road area of the town.

“Officers attended the scene and discovered that the fire had spread to the residential property outside which the vehicle was parked.

"Thankfully, the resident of the property and those present at a nearby address were evacuated and fire service were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread further; however the car was completely destroyed and windows at the front of the property had been shattered by the heat.”

Police have appealed for information

Detective Sergeant Gardiner continued: “At this stage we believe the ignition was deliberate. This was a reckless attack which had the potential to cause serious harm to local residents and as such is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

“Enquires are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101 and quote reference number 79 of 13/04/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

