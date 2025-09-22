Two males are reported to have been assaulted by a group of other males in Coleraine at the weekend.

The incident is understood to have happened in the Railway Road / Ballycastle Road area just after midnight on Saturday, September 20.

Police received a report that two males have been assaulted in the area and followed along the Ballycastle Road by a group of up to four males wearing dark-coloured clothing with hoods.

They said the two males involved have been left shaken by the ordeal.

Officers investigating the incident are asking anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 14 of 20/09/25.