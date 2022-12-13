The PSNI custody suite in Coleraine station is to close.

The announcement was made this morning (Tuesday, December 13) in a statement from the PSNI which read:

"Following the review of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s custody suites and as part of the Custody Reform programme, the organisation has made the decision to close the custody suite located in Coleraine.

Advertisement

"Since 2014 the Police Service has been progressing the build of a new purpose built custody suite with capacity for 21 detained persons at Waterside station. This is a modern purpose built suite designed and built to be a safer place for Police Staff, detainees and other users.

Coleraine PSNI station custody suite to close

Advertisement

"This new suite enables improved operating practices, criminal justice processes and fully integrated technology and it is part of a wider modernisation and improvement of custody programme.”

District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “I would like to reassure the public that Coleraine Police Station continues to operate as normal and changes to local custody arrangements next year will not affect our core purpose of Keeping People Safe. Policing remains a 24 hours, seven days a week operation, and all routine policing will carry on.

Advertisement