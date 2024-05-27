Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Coleraine say they are treating a fire at an apartment building in the town on Sunday night as arson.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in the Weavers Court area.

A number of residents were taken from the building as a precaution while emergency services tackled the blaze.

Police received a report at around 8.15pm of a fire inside a communal area of the apartment building.

Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews attended a fire in the Weavers Court area of Coleraine. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

A PSNI spokesperson: “A number of residents were evacuated as a precaution whilst officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and tackled the blaze.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported and residents have since been allowed to return home.

"We are treating this report as deliberate ignition and extensive damage was caused to the communal area of the property.”

Detectives have launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened, who was involved and a motive.