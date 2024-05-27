Coleraine: PSNI launch investigation into arson at Weavers Court apartment building

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th May 2024, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police in Coleraine say they are treating a fire at an apartment building in the town on Sunday night as arson.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in the Weavers Court area.

A number of residents were taken from the building as a precaution while emergency services tackled the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police received a report at around 8.15pm of a fire inside a communal area of the apartment building.

Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews attended a fire in the Weavers Court area of Coleraine. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews attended a fire in the Weavers Court area of Coleraine. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)
Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews attended a fire in the Weavers Court area of Coleraine. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

A PSNI spokesperson: “A number of residents were evacuated as a precaution whilst officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and tackled the blaze.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported and residents have since been allowed to return home.

"We are treating this report as deliberate ignition and extensive damage was caused to the communal area of the property.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives have launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened, who was involved and a motive.

The police spokesperson added: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1573 26/05/24.”