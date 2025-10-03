Coleraine PSNI seek witnesses after theft of woman's handbag
Police in Coleraine are investigating a theft of a handbag from a woman in her 60s in broad daylight.
The incident is reported to have happened on Tuesday, September 30 at approximately 11.30am on The Crescent.
"We would appeal to any witnesses or persons with information to get in touch,” a police spokesperson said.
"The suspect is described male, in his 30s, 5' 8", wearing skinny jeans, a dark lightweight jacket and a navy baseball cap with a light blue peak”.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference 538 of 30/09/25.