Coleraine residences searched in UDA investigation

A number of items including mobile phones, a computer, a small amount of suspected class B drug and clothing have been seized and removed for further examination.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said: “Today’s searches were part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA. We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to an assault on a taxi driver.