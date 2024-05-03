Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers carried out searches at 10 properties across the area on Friday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into serious and organised criminality involving the illegal supply of drugs.

A senior PSNI officer described it as “a significant planned policing operation by local police supported by specially trained officers”.

The BearCat, the PSNI’s armoured tactical vehicle, was also used.

Some of the items seized by police in Coleraine during a significant proactive policing operation targeting serious and organised crime across the district. Picture: PSNI

Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “During the searches a large quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs with an estimated combined street value in excess of £145,000 were seized. We believe these illegal drugs were destined for the streets of Causeway Coast and Glens.

"A number of items were also seized and taken away for further examination including some suspected dangerous weapons.

"Not only have we thwarted the activities of those that coerce and exploit our communities for significant harm but your local police teams seized in the region of £40,000 in cash.

"Tackling the supply of drugs and trafficking remains a priority for our district and these searches and significant seizures demonstrate our commitment to disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of these crimes.

"Drugs supply and misuse is a vicious cycle and we remain determined to remove harmful drugs from our streets and to remove money and assets from those who trade in such drugs.”

The chief inspector urged the public to contact police with any information relating to serious and organised crime.

"It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged so that action can be taken, and I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101.