Coleraine: Teenager arrested after man sustains head injury in train incident assault is released on bail

A teenage boy who was arrested following an assault on a man on a train in Coleraine has been released on bail.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Apr 2024, 10:34 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 20:12 BST
Police issued a short statement on Monday evening confirming the 17-year-old had been released on bail to allow further enquiries to be conducted.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident on Easter Sunday night to come forward.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury sustained during the assault.

Coleraine train station. Picture: GoogleColeraine train station. Picture: Google
Coleraine train station. Picture: Google

Police said they received a report shortly before 9.20pm on Sunday that a man had been assaulted on a train travelling from Portrush to Coleraine, which left the station at approximately 9pm.

Sergeant Durkin said: “Police attended Coleraine train station and a number of people had already been removed from the train following an altercation on-board.

"During this disturbance an object was thrown and injured a member of the public, a man, aged in his 30s. He required hospital treatment for a head injury.

“A short time later officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and disorderly behaviour.

"Anyone who was on the train at the time and witnessed what happened or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1630 31/03/24.”