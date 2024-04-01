Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police issued a short statement on Monday evening confirming the 17-year-old had been released on bail to allow further enquiries to be conducted.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident on Easter Sunday night to come forward.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury sustained during the assault.

Coleraine train station. Picture: Google

Police said they received a report shortly before 9.20pm on Sunday that a man had been assaulted on a train travelling from Portrush to Coleraine, which left the station at approximately 9pm.

Sergeant Durkin said: “Police attended Coleraine train station and a number of people had already been removed from the train following an altercation on-board.

"During this disturbance an object was thrown and injured a member of the public, a man, aged in his 30s. He required hospital treatment for a head injury.

“A short time later officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and disorderly behaviour.