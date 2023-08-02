Register
Coleraine town centre bleach attack: man (68) arrested on suspicion of a number of offences

A 68-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which bleach was thrown at a male in Coleraine this afternoon (Wednesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 20:17 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 20:25 BST

The incident occurred in the the Church Street area of the town centre and police are appealing for witnesses and information.

In a statement this evening, Inspector Craig said: “At approximately 2.20pm on Wednesday, 2nd August, it was reported a man entered a commercial premises in the area and purchased a bottle of bleach. Upon exiting the premises he poured the contents of the bleach bottle over a man, aged in his 20s, who was in the nearby area.

"First aid was provided to the man at the scene, thankfully, hospital treatment was not required.

A general view of Church Street, Coleraine. Photo by: GoogleA general view of Church Street, Coleraine. Photo by: Google
“Officers attended and arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using corrosive with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information that could help with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 982 of 02/08/23.”