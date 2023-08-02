A 68-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which bleach was thrown at a male in Coleraine this afternoon (Wednesday).

The incident occurred in the the Church Street area of the town centre and police are appealing for witnesses and information.

In a statement this evening, Inspector Craig said: “At approximately 2.20pm on Wednesday, 2nd August, it was reported a man entered a commercial premises in the area and purchased a bottle of bleach. Upon exiting the premises he poured the contents of the bleach bottle over a man, aged in his 20s, who was in the nearby area.

"First aid was provided to the man at the scene, thankfully, hospital treatment was not required.

A general view of Church Street, Coleraine. Photo by: Google

“Officers attended and arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using corrosive with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.