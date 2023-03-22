Three men, who were arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances of the death last month of Newtownabbey man Colin Crawley, returned for interview today (Wednesday, March 22).

Mr Crawley, who was 40 and from the Newtownabbey area, passed away on February 15 in hospital after being found several days earlier on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey with serious head injuries.

Police issued a brief statement just before 8pm this evening giving the latest update on the investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Three men, who were arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances of the death of Colin Crawley, returned for interview today.

Colin Crawley

"The three, who are aged 28, 34, and 36, have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.”

Advertisement

Advertisement