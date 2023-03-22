Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
3 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
4 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
6 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
7 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
7 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Colin Crawley death: three men return for interview over Whiteabbey incident

Three men, who were arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances of the death last month of Newtownabbey man Colin Crawley, returned for interview today (Wednesday, March 22).

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 20:19 GMT

Mr Crawley, who was 40 and from the Newtownabbey area, passed away on February 15 in hospital after being found several days earlier on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey with serious head injuries.

Police issued a brief statement just before 8pm this evening giving the latest update on the investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Three men, who were arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances of the death of Colin Crawley, returned for interview today.

Most Popular
Colin Crawley
Colin Crawley
Colin Crawley

"The three, who are aged 28, 34, and 36, have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.”

Read More
Colin Crawley is named as man who died after being found with serious head injur...

The men had been arrested following the report of an assault in the Whiteabbey area and were subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.