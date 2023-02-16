Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man following the report of an assault in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Sunday, February 12.

The man has been named as Colin Crawley, who was 40 years old and from Newtownabbey.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have renewed their appeal for anyone in the area or who may have dashcam or mobile footage to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Police were notified, at around 1.15am on Sunday, of a man found unconscious in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey.

Colin Crawley

"The man, whom we can now name as Colin Crawley, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries. Sadly, Mr Crawley passed away yesterday, February 15.

"Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. A third man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information. All three were subsequently released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

"Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dashcam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 123 of 12/02/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The Shore Road was closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road for a time on Sunday, February 12. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The police have set up an online portal specific to this case for the public to upload information relating to the incident. They are seeking mobile phone videos, CCTV footage, vehicle dashcam footage and photos of the incident as well as any other information which may help the investigation.

The portal relating to the Shore Road incident can be accessed here.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk