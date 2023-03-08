Colin Prime who died following assault in south Belfast was a serving police officer

The man who died on Tuesday (March 6) after being assaulted in south Belfast at the end of January has been officially named as Colin Prime.

It has been confirmed that Mr Prime was a serving police officer who was off duty at the time of the incident.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are now carrying out a murder investigation into the circumstances of the 41-year-old who was from the Banbridge area.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “My thoughts, and deepest sympathies, are first and foremost with Colin’s family who have been left bereft. Friends and colleagues are deeply saddened by Colin’s death.

"The assault occurred between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 29 when Colin was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises.

"It has been reported that three men approached Colin and his friend before an altercation occurred which spilled out onto the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.

"I can confirm that Colin’s occupation as a police officer had no bearing on the attack.”

Detective Inspector Griffin appealed for anyone with information to bring it to police.

"We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity to check their dashcam for relevant footage.

"If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1297 of 16/02/23.

Three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.

Banbridge Rugby Club members are among those who have extended condolences following news of Mr Prime’s death.

"The president and members of Banbridge Rugby Club have been greatly saddened by the news of the passing of former player Colin Prime in tragic circumstances.Deepest condolences are extended to Colin’s parents, Jim and Carol, and to the wider family circle,” a club spokesperson said in an online post.