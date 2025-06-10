A Rathkenny man who admitted cultivating cannabis at his home address has been given a Combination Order of one year's Probation and 60 hours of Community Service.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denver Church (50), of Riverlea, also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply. He also admitted dishonestly using electricity.

The charges relate to July 13 last year and the 'being concerned' charge related to between December 31 in 2023 and July 5, 2024.

An earlier sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court was told there had been "multiple text messages" on a phone but it was accepted it was to "friends".