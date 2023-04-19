The initiative was brought to the council’s attention by Hospitality Ulster and White Ribbon NI which are seeking support for a charter from the hospitality sector and statutory bodies across Northern Ireland. The proposal has already been given the backing of the council’s Equality and Diversity Working Group.

The charter is a commitment by organisations and businesses operating at night to support the campaign to end violence against women and girls.

The local authority will be required to nominate a “champion” to actively promote safety for females at night and demonstrate to staff and customers the council “takes women’s safety at night seriously”.

The local authority will be required to demonstrate to staff and customers it “takes women’s safety at night seriously”. (Stock image)

Women’s Aid ABCLN ambassador Glengormley SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland moved the recommendation the council adopts the charter.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Community Planning Committee last week, Cllr McClelland said: “I am delighted to see this coming before us this evening. I am very happy to recommend its approval.”

Party colleague Antrim Cllr Roisin Lynch stated: “I am very happy to second the recommendation and welcome it.”

Warden Scheme

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) funds and delivers a Community Safety Warden Scheme providing two teams across the borough to focus on “hotspot” areas of anti-social behaviour.

Two wardens per team are on duty four nights per week, from Thursday until Sunday, at a cost of approximately £105,000 per annum.

Speaking at the same meeting, Antrim DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM described it as “a tireless job right across the borough”.

Cllr Dunlop moved a recommendation that a financial contribution, up to £25,000, by the council towards the Community Safety Warden Scheme, be approved. The PCSP has also applied to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Community Safety Fund for a further £25k.

Cllr Dunlop added: “Anything this council can contribute towards engagement has to be welcomed.”

Threemilewater party colleague Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said he was “more than happy to second”.

“We have seen the good work the community wardens do. The key is engagement not enforcement. They are doing a terrific job. I would like to think with the hours they are working, they are on more than the minimum wage.”

He was told they are paid more than the minimum wage.