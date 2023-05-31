A boxer from Ballymena, who won medals at Commonwealth Games, has pleaded guilty to assaulting two men on a train.

Stephen Donnelly (34), of Dunfane Park, had been set to contest charges of assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm, and a charge of assaulting another man in relation to August 6 last year.

However, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told prosecutors agreed to amend the actual bodily harm charge to a common assault and Donnelly, who was in the dock, pleaded guilty to two common assaults.

No details were given to the court regarding the incident but a previous court heard there was "CCTV" from a "train carriage".

Ballymena courthouse.

Meanwhile, Donnelly has also pleaded guilty to breaching a Restraining Order by contacting his ex-partner in March this year asking if she could "return his Commonwealth boxing medals".

A two-year Restraining Order had previously been granted on October 25, 2021, with a condition that the defendant would not contact her. He left a voice message for her at the end of March.

And last June he also breached the Order by contacting his ex by text message on June 5, 9, 10 and June 19.

The judge told an earlier court the defendant had a previous record and there was a "domestic violence log".

At the previous court, a prosecutor said the woman said the messages last June made her "afraid of what Stephen would do" as the woman said he was "unpredictable" and had "nothing to lose".

The court heard they had been separated for some time but Donnelly had still been contacting his ex.

A defence lawyer told the previous court that in the March phone call Donnelly had asked his ex if she could "return his Commonwealth boxing medals and gloves and boots from boxing".

A prosecutor said the woman said her ex had also "tagged her" in a TikTok video "relating to relationships".

The prosecutor said Donnelly admitted calling the woman but denied the allegation of the TikTok video.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been completing a 'Respectful Relationships' programme.

The court had heard the Restraining Order has now been lengthened to run to October 2024.

