A boxer from Ballymena, who won medals at the Commonwealth Games, has been given a six months jail sentence for offences including punching a passenger on a train.

Stephen Donnelly (34), of Dunfane Park, admitted charges of assaulting two men on August 6 last year.

He was released after having bail of £500 fixed for appeal.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday, CCTV from a train carriage was shown to District Judge Nigel Broderick.

Ballymena Courthouse. Photo by: Pacemaker

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard one of the assaults involved a man being put in fear of attack but another train passenger was punched in the face by Donnelly.

The court heard a witness said the defendant had been going up and down the train "singing sectarian songs and being aggressive with other members of the public".

The defendant told one of the men he assaulted: "Do you not know who I am? I am Stephen Donnelly the boxer."

Meanwhile, Donnelly also pleaded guilty to breaching a Restraining Order by contacting his ex-partner in March this year asking if she could "return his Commonwealth boxing medals".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A two-year Restraining Order had previously been granted on October 25, 2021, with a condition that the defendant would not contact her. He left a voice message for her at the end of March this year.

And last June he also breached the Order by contacting his ex by text message on June 5, 9, 10 and June 19.

A defence lawyer said Donnelly had a "very successful boxing career" but like some other sportspeople when success tapers off there is a "void" and the defendant had issues with alcohol.

The barrister said the defendant had taken drink before the train incident. The lawyer claimed there had been "some sort of atmosphere" on the train.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Broderick noted a Victim Impact Statement from the train passenger which said although he had recovered from a nose injury he had been "significantly traumatised".

The judge said Donnelly had poor "anger management". Jailing him for six months, Judge Broderick said courts had previously given the defendant chances to avoid prison.