Community gathers for vigil

Bann senior women’s player Caela Powell contacted the club late on Thursday evening and asked could they complete a group lap of the pitch at training in Ashlings memory.

Ceala said “I know there are girls on the team who regularly go out for walks or runs, and I think what has happened to Ashling Murphy will now affect them and stay with us anytime we go out by ourselves.

“The idea behind it was to show them it’s safe and that we are in this together.”

The club were moved by Caela’s beautiful words and felt it was important to involve all of the community in their tribute. A vigil was quickly planned by the club on Friday morning and promoted by local businesses and influencers. Up to 300 people including local sports clubs, businesses and ABC Council Mayor Glenn Barr attended the service lead by club Chaplin Andrew Gibson and Father Andrew McMahon.

Banbridge director of women’s and girls rugby Caroline Meenan said “I was moved by how the community worked together to share and promote the evening at such short notice. As a club with male and female teams we felt it was important to pay our respects to Ashling and show that violence against anyone is not acceptable.”

Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds also attended a vigil that was held at Stormont this week.

“It was sobering to stand on the steps of Parliament Buildings and remember the tragic loss of a young life.” she said.

“Ashling Murphy was a young woman who had a lifetime of opportunity ahead of her. The loss of another young woman’s life to violence is heart-breaking.

“I am committed to working alongside my elected colleagues to ensure that more is done to protect women across our society.”

1. Representatives from Banbridge RFC's Women's squad who helped organise the vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy, along with ABC Council Lord Mayor Glenn Barr. 20300am Photo Sales

2. The Hutchninson family and friends showing their support at the event at Rfile Park. 03205am Photo Sales

3. Toni Weir, Ceala Powell and Sarah Clydesdale made the walk around the pitches. 03211am Photo Sales

4. Players from Clann Na Banna joined the crowds at Rifle Park. 03210am Photo Sales