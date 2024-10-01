Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team have issued Community Resolution Notices to young people for possession of fireworks in the region without a licence.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, October 1 that a total of 16 notices were issued to young people in the area over the past three weeks, adding: “The use of fireworks in public and without a licence is illegal and can be dangerous.

"We have more doors to knock in the coming days.”