A Larne woman, who allowed two dogs to suffer, has been ordered to do 150 hours of Community Service.

Tarra Stewart (31), formerly of Gardenmore Place, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27 November, having previously pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to her two crossbreed type dogs, contrary to section 4 of the Welfare of Animals Act (NI).

The charges were brought against Stewart by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Proceedings followed an investigation by council’s animal welfare officer who had received a complaint in July 2023 regarding underweight dogs living in dirty conditions in a rear garden in Larne.

When officers attended the property with a search warrant, they found two crossbreed dogs in the garden, both underweight. The rear garden was filthy with dog faeces.

The council vet was asked to examine the dogs and the conditions where they were found. The owner was present at the property and voluntarily surrendered the dogs over to the local authority.

The vet provided a report that “Bella was emaciated. Her ribs, spine and the long bones of the legs were clearly visible, and she had a ravenous appetite. Lilo was also extremely thin and had a ravenous appetite.

"There was no dog food available at the property for the dogs. The condition of the garden was also unsanitary as it was covered in faeces. I certified both dogs as suffering.”

Both dogs were successfully rehomed.

At court on Wednesday, District Judge Peter Magill also imposed a five-year disqualification order for all animals, and ordered Stewart to pay a total of £181 in costs.

Commenting after sentencing, a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

"Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of Improvement Notices, or in extreme cases, seizure of animals.

“The council may also prosecute for offences such as in this case which I hope serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals.”