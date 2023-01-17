An Aghadowey woman was sentenced for theft and abuse of position at Antrim Crown Court today (January 17).

Pauline McGill was ordered to complete 160 hours of community service after entering a guilty plea to the offences.

She also made a restitution payment of £15,000 at today’s sentencing and was ordered to pay an additional £1,000 within 28 days.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “The victim in McGill’s crime was a local business in the Aghadowey area and she showed a complete disregard for the business.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “I would ask anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”

“She had stolen approximately £16,000 pounds from the business over a couple of years up to 2019.

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that the victims receive the justice they deserve.

