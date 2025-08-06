A woman was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (August 6) for claiming over £19,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled.

Fiona McIvor (46) of Cleneyarde, Coagh, claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £19,565 whilst failing to declare that she was residing abroad.

She was given 160 hours of community service. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

McIvor is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongly obtained to the Department.

The Department for Communities says suspected benefit fraud can be reported to it anonymously.