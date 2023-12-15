Community Service for Larne man who took part in three un-notified 'Irish Sea Border' protest parades
Jonathan Colin McCormac (36), of Green Link, was charged in relation to April 29, June 10 and June 17 - in 2021. Ballymena Magistrates Court heard two charges related to Larne and the third charge related to the Carrickfergus area.
A prosecutor said the parades were deemed as un-notified because 28 days prior notification had not been lodged with police. On April 29, the court was told, an estimated 200 people walked from the area of a supermarket in Larne to Larne Harbour "where they stood in protest for several minutes" before returning to the car park and dispersing. The defendant was identified as one of those present.
On June 10, there was another procession from the Boyne Square area of Larne which stopped outside Larne Police Station before proceeding through the town. The prosecutor said there was one "band" with an estimated 30 band members and there were also "approximately 130 members" in the parade. The defendant was identified.
On June 17 there was a parade in the Carrickfergus area consisting of "approximately 200 people". There were two "bands" present with approximately 30 people in one and 15 members in the second, the prosecutor said. She said no uniforms were worn. Placards were carried with messages like 'Northern Ireland is British and no internal border'. The defendant was identified as being present.
The court heard the offences had not led to the defendant breaching the terms of a prison release licence.
A defence lawyer said "these were anti-Protocol protests" and "generally they were peaceful" and disruption to the public "was minor". She said she was instructed that there had been "engagement with Community Police Officers in respect of the Larne parade".
She said during a meeting involving the defendant and Community Police "they had asked that there would be marshalling at the parade and the defendant did act in a marshalling capacity to keep the protest contained and to limit the disruption to the public".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I recognise that in every civil society the right to protest is an important feature but with every right comes responsibilities and the legislation is quite clear that anyone taking part in a public procession must follow the rules and the legislation and that there must be notice given for these offences so that is why it is a criminal offence not to do so."