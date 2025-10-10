Community service for Lurgan woman who wrongfully claimed over £14,000 in benefits
A Lurgan woman has been convicted at Craigavon Magistrates Court for fraudulently claiming over £14,000 in benefits.
Lisa White (48) of Toberhewny Hall, claimed Universal Credit totalling £14,381 whilst failing to declare joint living arrangements.
She was given a 100 hours community service order. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.
White is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongly obtained to the Department.
The Department for Communities says suspected benefit fraud can be reported to it anonymously.