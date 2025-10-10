A Lurgan woman has been convicted at Craigavon Magistrates Court for fraudulently claiming over £14,000 in benefits.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa White (48) of Toberhewny Hall, claimed Universal Credit totalling £14,381 whilst failing to declare joint living arrangements.

She was given a 100 hours community service order. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

White is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongly obtained to the Department.

The Department for Communities says suspected benefit fraud can be reported to it anonymously.