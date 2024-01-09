Community Service for man who breached Restraining Order by 'smirking and winking' inside a courtroom towards ex-partner
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gary Stephen Herron (37), a barber, of Woodland Grove in Antrim town, was found guilty at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in connection with the incident which happened on June 26 last year. He was back in the same court on January 4 for sentencing.
A defence barrister accepted it had been an "unsavoury incident" but said Herron maintained he didn't intend to smirk towards his ex-partner "but he obviously recognises now that that would have an adverse impact on her given the context around why they were there in the first place".
Advertisement
Advertisement
The lawyer said Herron, who has a new partner, had "engaged extremely well with Probation". The court heard the defendant will undertake the Building Better Relationships programme.
Ordering the defendant to "give something back to the community" with Community Service, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "always an aggravating feature when somebody commits a criminal offence in the confines of a courtroom".