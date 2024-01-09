A man found guilty of breaching a Restraining Order by "winking and smirking" at his former partner as he walked past her at the public gallery inside a courtroom in Ballymena, has been ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service.

Gary Stephen Herron (37), a barber, of Woodland Grove in Antrim town, was found guilty at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in connection with the incident which happened on June 26 last year. He was back in the same court on January 4 for sentencing.

A defence barrister accepted it had been an "unsavoury incident" but said Herron maintained he didn't intend to smirk towards his ex-partner "but he obviously recognises now that that would have an adverse impact on her given the context around why they were there in the first place".

The lawyer said Herron, who has a new partner, had "engaged extremely well with Probation". The court heard the defendant will undertake the Building Better Relationships programme.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.