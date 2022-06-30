Community Service for men after Larne graffiti blitz against ‘Irish Sea border’

Mitchell Leeburn (26), a farm labourer and doorman, of Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, and William Donnell (22), who runs his own car spray painting business, of Waterfall Road in Raloo, had pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage regarding graffiti in Larne in February, 2021. They were then convicted of six charges of criminal damage and a charge of possessing spray paint with intent to damage property.

Both men were present at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where a prosecutor said that on February 6 last year police received a report of a shop wall being spray-painted. The defendants ran off and were caught after a chase. Car keys were located on Donnell and spray paint was found in a car.

A rubber glove was floating down the Inver River and another glove was stuck to a tree on the river bank. A blue surgical glove was seized and it had paint on it.

The prosecutor said police believed the glove was discarded along with spray paint, which was not recovered. The court was told there were eight incidents of graffiti in the Larne area, all containing “threatening language in relation to Brexit”. She said phrases included ‘Larne says no to Irish Sea border’ and ‘All bets are off’.

The court heard the graffiti has now been removed, including five sites which were cleaned by a council at “no cost”. Invoices were submitted for three other sites which totalled £462.

Donnell’s defence barrister, Neil Moore, said a Probation report described him as ‘naive and immature’. He said paint was examined and it was attributed to a spray can Donnell had. He said Donnell had sent a text saying ‘spray paint the town lol’ and ‘everyone is doing it tonight lol if you want to join fun’.

The lawyer said Donnell, who is interested in stock car racing, “could not describe to me anything about Brexit, the Irish Sea border or his understanding of political matters”. Mr Moore said it was accepted the graffiti could have been viewed as “inflammatory but you are not dealing with a criminal mastermind who is involved in some form of underworld, paramilitary, organisation”.

The lawyer added: “William Donnell has no links to any organisation, he has no links to any form of paramilitarism. He has no, it appears, political understanding of what the Irish Sea border was all about.”

Mr Moore added: “These are two young men, who I cannot explain, neither can they, as to why they thought it would be a ‘good idea’ to spray paint certain parts of Larne with this type of graffiti.”

The lawyer said “it made no sense to them” and it “did nothing other than upset and antagonise, arguably, members of the community”.

Aaron Thompson, defence barrister for Leeburn, said his client wants to “join the armed forces” and is “aware of how stupid this has been and how this has been a very serious matter”. The lawyer said Leeburn was linked to two matters by “DNA” and his case always had been that he had been involved in two incidents but accepted the conviction on the other charges on the grounds of “joint enterprise”.

Mr Thompson said Leeburn is “completely apolitical” and “has no knowledge particularly, or interest” in Brexit and the ‘Irish Sea border’. The lawyer said the defendant told Probation that the incidents had happened “during lockdown” and being “isolated and bored, boredom got the better of him and he just did something really stupid”.

Mr Thompson said there had been a “public furore” about the ‘Irish Sea border’ and the men had “added fuel to that”. The lawyer said Leeburn had “no affiliations with anybody, of the type that Mr Moore has characterised”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendants: “Freedom of Expression is enshrined in Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights and while you are entitled to hold your views, whatever they may be, you are not entitled to go round and spray paint them around the town of Larne, causing criminal damage. If you want to express your political views there are other avenues but this is not the way to do it.”

As some of the charges had been contested, the judge said he could not give the men “credit” for their guilty pleas although he noted in Probation reports they accepted their involvement.

The judge said as a result of the “not guilty stance that has dragged this matter out and, in my view, wasted court time”. He said the men “appear now to realise that what you did was wrong”.

Judge Broderick added: “Rather than send you prison, I am going to impose a sentence that is a direct alternative so that you can put some good work back into the community. You will both be sentenced to 200 hours Community Service.”

He warned that if the Community Service was not completed they would be re-sentenced and, “given the serious nature of these offences,” that could involve an “immediate custodial sentence”.