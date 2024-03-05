Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Faye Greene (44), with an address listed as Dickson's Hill in Ballymena, admitted charges of assault and causing criminal damage on December 24, 2023.

Charges of assaulting another person and having a golf club as an offensive weapon were withdrawn by prosecutors at an earlier sitting of Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said a woman in the house fell to the ground in a hallway after being punched in the face and the defendant then continued the assault. The woman was left with a cut above her eye and bruising.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had not brought the golf club to the property and instead found it on a path as she made her approach.

The lawyer said the defendant had been passing the property and acted impulsively when she noticed a car known to her parked at the property.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was taking into account the clear record and guilty plea. He said people should feel safe in their own homes and not have somebody smash a patio door and come in and punch them in the face.

He ordered the defendant to pay £495 for the damage caused and also put a two year Restraining Order in place.