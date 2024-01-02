Community Service for woman who shoplifted items including crisps and sweets on 15 occasions
Emma Doyle (19), of Ballytromery Avenue in Crumlin, took items worth between £0.75 and £14 on a number of days. The total amount was £134. Items taken included crisps, sweets and soft drinks.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had no previous convictions. A defence solicitor said the offending had been "low level" and he described it as an "aberration".
District Judge Nigel Broderick took into account a clear record and guilty plea. He said the assessment of Probation was that the defendant was a low likelihood of reoffending.
The judge hoped it was what he said the defence solicitor had described as a "blip".
Judge Broderick said he appreciated these were all relatively small items in isolation but what aggravated the case was that it happened 15 times.
As well as the Community Service the defendant was also ordered to pay £134 restitution.