A woman who stole items including crisps and sweets in a series of thefts from Eurospar in Crumlin in May and June last year has been ordered to do 75 hours of Community Service.

Emma Doyle (19), of Ballytromery Avenue in Crumlin, took items worth between £0.75 and £14 on a number of days. The total amount was £134. Items taken included crisps, sweets and soft drinks.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had no previous convictions. A defence solicitor said the offending had been "low level" and he described it as an "aberration".

District Judge Nigel Broderick took into account a clear record and guilty plea. He said the assessment of Probation was that the defendant was a low likelihood of reoffending.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The judge hoped it was what he said the defence solicitor had described as a "blip".

Judge Broderick said he appreciated these were all relatively small items in isolation but what aggravated the case was that it happened 15 times.