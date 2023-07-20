Concern for missing children and mum who have links to Banbridge, Dungannon and Keady areas

Police are searching for a mother and her two children who have been missing from yesterday morning.

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “Police and family are concerned with the whereabouts of Martin (7) and Mary Anna (6) Cawley, and their mother Sallyanne Finegan. They were last seen in Banbridge around 0900 hours yesterday morning.

"The family have links to Banbridge, Dungannon and Keady areas. They may be travelling in a red Renault Clio,” said a PSNI spokesperson this morning.