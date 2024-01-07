A Tyrone woman who was said by her solicitor to have driven less than half a mile from her home after consuming drink, has lost her licence for 12 months.

Kathleen Devlin, aged 66, from Ferry Ridge, Castlecaulfield, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in the vicinity of Annaghmakeown Road.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on November 22 last, police received a call regarding a concern for safety relating to the defendant who was reported as having drunk alcohol before leaving her address.

Prosecuting counsel said police later observed the defendant's car pull in at her address and coming to a halt before driving forward again in the driveway.

The lawyer added that the defendant provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 75 mcgs in breath.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant admitted the offence, has no record and had left the house as a result of a domestic matter.

Mr Faloon stressed she had driven less than half a mile from her address and had fully cooperated with the police.

He said the loss of the defendant’s licence will cause difficulties for her as she took her grandchildren to school and lives in a remote area, he said.

The solicitor pleaded with the court to keep the driving disqualification to a minimum given her clear record.

Imposing the penalities, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Devlin the defendant had been foolish to drink and get behind the wheel of a car.