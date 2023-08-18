Concerned citizen finds spent syringe at Portadown play park says PSNI
A spent syringe, thought to have been used for drugs, has been found by a member of the public at a local play park, says the PSNI.
A spokesperson said: “This syringe was located near the play park on Kernan Road, Craigavon. Thankfully an alert member of the public found it and reported it to Police. This has now been safely disposed of.
"If you see any anti-social behaviour or drug use in your area, please report it on to Police on 101. Drugs ruin lives and communities.”