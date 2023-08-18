Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Concerned citizen finds spent syringe at Portadown play park says PSNI

A spent syringe, thought to have been used for drugs, has been found by a member of the public at a local play park, says the PSNI.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST

A spokesperson said: “This syringe was located near the play park on Kernan Road, Craigavon. Thankfully an alert member of the public found it and reported it to Police. This has now been safely disposed of.

"If you see any anti-social behaviour or drug use in your area, please report it on to Police on 101. Drugs ruin lives and communities.”