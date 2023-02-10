Security patrols are being increased in Antrim and Ballyclare following overnight vandalism at a play park and public toilets.

Extensive damage was caused to the toilet block in the Centenary Way area of Ballyclare while the play area in the Steeple Road area of Antrim will be closed over the half term break after a flammable liquid was poured over equipment and set alight.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross visited the impacted facilities this morning (Friday) with other elected members.

Hitting out at those behind the vandalism, the Three Mile Water representative said: “These acts of vandalism in a children’s play park and public toilets in the heart of our borough is absolutely deplorable behaviour. The fire damage caused at Steeple Park now means this popular children’s play area will be closed over the school holidays.

The overnight arson attack has been condemned.

“Our play parks are there to serve the local community, a place to enjoy with family and friends. Unfortunately these attacks are not isolated incidents, Steeple Park and Centenary Way are regularly subject to anti-social behaviour and I am only grateful that no-one was injured in the attacks last night."

The local authority has spent £30,000 repairing damage to Steeple Park in the last 12 months aloneand a further £20,000 repairing damage to the toilets at Centenary Way.

The Mayor added: “This behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated in today’s society. The damage to Centenary Way public toilets has left the council with no option but to close these toilets at an earlier time of 6pm to help eliminate this ongoing anti-social behaviour, causing inconvenience to local residents and visitors to the town.

"The council has increased security patrols in the areas and I would urge the public if they see any suspicious activity to contact the PSNI immediately. We cannot allow this small minority of people to continually destroy our borough.”

Flammable liquid was poured over the equipment before being set on fire.

Condemning those responsible for the damage at the play park, Deputy Mayor, Cllr Leah Smyth said: “I am absolutely disgusted. The extensive damage is going to cost tens of thousands to replace and make safe again.

"It is so disheartening and will be a massive loss to local kids during half term next week as it now has to be closed off.”

Police officers are appealing for information following the arson attack at the play park in Antrim.

Neighbourhood Inspector McCallion said: “Shortly after 8.20pm yesterday (February 9), officers received and responded to a report that flammable liquid had been used to set the play park alight.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and I would strongly urge anyone with any information as to who might be responsible to contact us on the 101 non-emergency number.

