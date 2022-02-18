Condemnation after ‘period poverty’ products facility vandalised in Glengormley

The ‘little locker’ facility is operated by the team at The Glam Studio salon on the Ballyclare Road.

It was filled with sanitary products for anyone in the area to avail of freely if they were in need.

The salon is operated by co-owners Katrina O’Hare, Chloe Rosbotham and Matthew McIlveen.

The Glam Studio. (Pic by Google).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times today (Friday), Chloe said: “We started the service during lockdown to try and help people who were struggling. It was open so anyone could come and avail of the products in a confidential manner.

“There have been a couple of incidents this month. Firstly, a few tampons were thrown around the front of the salon.

“But, then days later, the locker was targeted again and the products were thrown around the neighbouring area. The locker was left open to the elements and it will now need repaired.

“We haven’t restocked the locker at this stage. We’re going to have to work out a better way of providing this service and arrange something that won’t be damaged.

“It cost £150 to get the service operational and we relied on donations from residents and businesses. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported the service. The community really pulled together to support those who are facing financial challenges.

“We know the service was being used by young girls and women and whoever was behind the recent vandalism has had a negative impact on these people.”

The anti-social behaviour has been slammed by Glengormley SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland.

Cllr McClelland said: “I’d firstly like to commend the staff at the Glam Studio for setting this initiative up to help out those in need in the community. At a time when families are struggling, these initiates are invaluable for those who benefit from them.

“To those who were involved in the removal of these items only to destroy them, I’d ask you to think about those who donated these items and those who are in need of them before engaging in any unnecessary vandalism again.”