"A contractor has been tasked with removing all graffiti today and tomorrow.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has confirmed contractors have been tasked to remove republican graffiti in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley after it appeared over the weekend.

Slogans, including GGRY (Glengormley Republican Youth), were daubed at the entrance to the predominantly unionist Queens Park estate.

Condemning the graffiti, Macedon Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Robert Foster said: “Yet more republican graffiti in Glengormley. This is not in any way representative of the people of Glengormley and is purely unwanted malevolent antagonists raising tensions. This will be removed as soon as possible.”

This was echoed by UUP group leader on the local authority, Alderman Mark Cosgrove, who said: “Totally disgusted this morning for the good people of Queens Park to wake up to multiple pieces of republican graffiti including the main entrance to the estate.”

Graffiti was painted at the entrance to the Queens Park estate.

Glengormley Alliance representative, Ald Julian McGrath urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the PSNI.

Ald McGrath stated: “I strongly condemn this graffiti in Queens Park. These actions offer nothing to anyone and only serve to increase tensions in the town.

"I know that the people of Queens Park will respond with dignity and I would urge anyone with information to call police on 101.”

Commenting today (Monday, April 24), a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council is aware of a spate of graffiti across Glengormley which includes the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley, including the entrance to Queens Park.

