A clean-up operation commenced this week in Glynn after graffiti was painted around the village’s train station.

A number of surfaces were vandalised at the halt on the Larne line.

Commenting on March 1, a Translink spokesperson said: “A clean up is underway at Glynn station to remove graffiti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We condemn all incidents of damage to our property.

Glynn Train Station. (Pic by Google).

“We are working closely with the PSNI, including the PSNI Safe Transport Team, to reduce and prevent acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Translink views vandalism and anti-social behaviour as completely unacceptable and we operate a reward scheme, which offers up to £1,000 to anyone who gives evidence leading to a successful prosecution.”

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council stated: “We were not aware of any incidents which have involved council property. If we notice any graffiti on council assets as we carry out routine inspections and maintenance, we will ensure that the graffiti is removed.”

The anti-social behaviour has been condemned by Mid and East Antrim Council’s DUP group leader, Cllr Gregg McKeen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to this newspaper, the Larne Lough representative said: “It is disappointing that this vandalism has taken place. I have raised it with the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

"Glynn has not had vandalism like this for a long time. There is other graffiti in the Shore Road area, but this is the first in a long time for Glynn.

Advertisement

Advertisement