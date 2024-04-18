Constable Haggan murder Investigation: three men released after questioning
Three men arrested in connection with the murder of Constable John ‘Jackie’ Haggan at Dunmore Greyhound Stadium in north Belfast, on March 10, 1994, have been released following questioning.
The men, all aged in their 50s, were arrested yesterday (Thursday, April 18) by detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder and membership of a proscribed organisation, at addresses in Belfast and the Newtownabbey area.
Police say their investigation continues.
A 50-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the investigation in the north Belfast area on Tuesday, April 16. He has since been released from custody following questioning to allow for further enquiries.