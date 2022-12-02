There has been condemnation after an estimated £100-£125 worth of damage was caused at a play park in the Rathcoole estate this week.

Damage, which was caused to a bin in the Sir James Craig Play Park, was reported to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Wednesday (November 30).

Responding to this newspaper yesterday (Thursday, December 1), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Repairs are estimated to cost around £100-£125.

"The damage was reported to the contractor yesterday. The contractor was onsite this morning to repair the damage.

The vandalism was reported on Wednesday.

"No other damage was reported.”

Condemning the incident at the facility, formerly known as the Rathcoole People’s Park, Macedon Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Robert Foster said: “This is just wanton destruction in Sir James Craig Park.

“What pleasure anyone gets from wrecking a bin is beyond me.

“This costs money to fix that should be spent elsewhere.”