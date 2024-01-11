A man has been arrested after suspected Class C controlled drugs and medication with a potential street value of £450,000 were seized during a joint PSNI and UK Border Force operation.

Searches were conducted at four addresses in north and east Belfast today (Thursday). A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is being interviewed by detectives in relation to what police say is a substantial seizure.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “A large quantity of these drugs appear to have been imported from outside the EU and bear all the hallmarks of being counterfeit and as such are not licenced for human consumption in the UK or EU. The majority are labelled as 300mg Pregabalin which is a strong dose.

“However their exact content may not be what is described on the packaging. If you purchase and consume these drugs not only are you funding organised criminal gangs activities, you are effectively playing Russian roulette with your own life.

Items seized during the operation by police working in partnership with UK Border Force. Photo issued by PSNI

“Sadly in recent times a number of people have lost their lives to consumption of medication similar to this or mixing with other medications. Drug dealers do not care about people’s lives, they just want easy cash.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland, working closely with other Organised Crime Task Force partners, are committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets. I have no doubt lives will have been saved through the removal of these particular drugs.