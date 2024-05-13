Convicted murderer Sean Cruickshank whose licence was revoked is tracked down and jailed after new charges
Police issued a public appeal on May 1 to help locate 35-year-old Sean Cruickshank and also urged him to hand himself in.
He was arrested in Derry / Londonderry on Saturday evening, May 11.
On Monday, Cruickshank (35) of Lislane Drive in the city, appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court charged with resisting and obstructing police on May 11 and also two charges of possessing drugs on the same date.
The court heard that police were called to a report of two intoxicated males near the Ballymagroarty Community Centre.
One was identified as Cruickshank who was wanted by police since his licence was revoked last year.
Police attended and Cruickshank was seen in an alleyway and when he was approached by police he gave a false name.
He was then arrested for an assault charge from October last year and then ran off before being taken to the ground by police.
While on the ground, Pregablin tablets fell from his pocket and in a subsequent search a Xanax tablet was found.
The police officer said while being arrested Cruickshank was 'quite animated and shouting'.
He admitted possessing the drugs and said they were for personal use.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Cruickshank had been 'evading the authorities' but added that he had been doing it by 'staying out of trouble.'
District Judge Barney McElholm sentenced Cruickshank to three months in prison.