Convicted sex offender failed to notify police on time of his move

Peter Michael Lyttle (52), with an address given on the charge sheet as Nursery Close in Ballymena, had to contact police under the Sexual Offences Act.

He also admitted disorderly and indecent behaviour at Broughsahne Street in Ballymena on May 18 last year and assaulting two police officers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyttle also pleaded guilty to being disorderly at Broughshane Street on January 5 this year; assaulting a police officer and possessing cannabis.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The defendant was at Ballymena Magistrates Court which heard he had over 400 convictions.

The court was told that in February last year the defendant moved from Belfast to his current address in Ballymena but should have told police within three days, however, he was “five days out”.

Meanwhile, a prosecutor said police were called to Marks & Spencer in Ballymena last May where Lyttle was drunk and aggressive.

When asked to leave he urinated in the street in view of the public and began to shout and swear at police.

He threatened to headbutt and “kill” police officers.

On January 5 this year at 10pm police received a report of an “unruly male” and the defendant was found sitting outside the Co-Op at Broughshane Street.

He was shouting “at the top of his voice” and when arrested and taken to a police station he was “extremely aggressive”.

“£140” worth of cannabis in a bag fell from his pocket and he kicked a police officer on the thigh “causing brief pain and numbness to his leg”.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said Lyttle had previously “slept on the streets” at times but now has “settled accommodation” and is engaging with ‘Turning Point’ and Community Addictions.

The lawyer said Lyttle misuses alcohol but “when sober is described as a very pleasant, compliant, individual”.

The barrister added that in relation to his issues, Lyttle has a Designated Risk Manager and “is currently in the best place where he has been for quite some time”.

Mr Moore said the defendant had not been “trying to evade” anyone and the failure to notify police of his new address was out by a “matter of days”.

He said the other incidents happened when there had been an “exceptional alcohol intake”.

The lawyer told the court: “At times the situation looks bleak but, I would submit, there are green shoots for Peter Lyttle”.

He said Lyttle was getting support from Probation “and other agencies”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Lyttle: “Your recrod is appalling, you have been dealt with by numerous courts. You are no stranger to custody.”

He said there “must be an air of pessimism” regarding hopes of no reoffending.

The judge deferred part of the sentence until September, saying there must be no re-offending and Lyttle must engage with Probation, otherwise he could be jailed.